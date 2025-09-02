Vartan Avakian’s treasure maps: Rumors of wealth and the Armenian curse

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google "Ten years ago, my great-aunt Anahid gave me a memoir dedicated to her father's village in the Ottoman Empire. This book detailed the village's history, its flora and fauna, local traditions, the grammar of its dialect, and documentation on the weeks of resistance during the genocide. It even included some hand-drawn maps, showing the relative location of the village compared to others nearby. Armed with this book, I set out in search of the village," writes Vartan Avakian in the statement for his exhibition "A curse that turns gold into ladybugs," showing till Sept. 25 at the Marfa’ Gallery.It is through the lens of these words that one should approach the "reading" of the series of paintings displayed on the immaculate walls of the Beirut gallery — delicate cartographic variations unfailingly...

"Ten years ago, my great-aunt Anahid gave me a memoir dedicated to her father's village in the Ottoman Empire. This book detailed the village's history, its flora and fauna, local traditions, the grammar of its dialect, and documentation on the weeks of resistance during the genocide. It even included some hand-drawn maps, showing the relative location of the village compared to others nearby. Armed with this book, I set out in search of the village," writes Vartan Avakian in the statement for his exhibition "A curse that turns gold into ladybugs," showing till Sept. 25 at the Marfa’ Gallery.It is through the lens of these words that one should approach the "reading" of the series of paintings displayed on the immaculate walls of the Beirut gallery — delicate cartographic variations unfailingly...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in