Illegal dam built on Litani river for personal use, says authorities

BEIRUT — The Litani River Authority (LRA) said on Tuesday that a person "built an illegal dam on one of the main tributaries of the Ghazil river" in the village of Kafr Zabad (Zahleh district) so that he can uses the water for personal use.

" On Sept.2, 2025, during a routine inspection, technical teams from the National Litani River Authority uncovered a serious violation in the town of Kafr Zabad, located in the upper basin of the Litani River. Adnan Abdelfattah had built an illegal dam on one of the main tributaries of the Ghazil River, collecting water from the Maasaya spring and monopolizing it for his own use, thereby preventing its natural flow into the watercourse," the statement reads.

"This act constitutes a full-fledged environmental crime and a flagrant violation of public river property, threatening the ecological balance and exacerbating the crises of drought and pollution," the authority added.

LRA also affirmed that "it will not tolerate any monopoly on public water" and called on the competent authorities to "intervene immediately to remove the illegal dam and prosecute the offender before the competent judiciary."