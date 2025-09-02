Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

LEBANON

Illegal dam built on Litani river for personal use, says authorities


L'Orient Today / By L'Orient Today staff, 02 September 2025 18:23

Illegal dam built on Litani river for personal use, says authorities

Person builds illegal dam on river for personal use in the village of Kafr Zabad (Zahleh district). (Credit: Litani River Authority)

BEIRUT — The Litani River Authority (LRA) said on Tuesday that a person "built an illegal dam on one of the main tributaries of the Ghazil river" in the village of Kafr Zabad (Zahleh district) so that he can uses the water for personal use.

" On Sept.2, 2025, during a routine inspection, technical teams from the National Litani River Authority uncovered a serious violation in the town of Kafr Zabad, located in the upper basin of the Litani River. Adnan Abdelfattah had built an illegal dam on one of the main tributaries of the Ghazil River, collecting water from the Maasaya spring and monopolizing it for his own use, thereby preventing its natural flow into the watercourse," the statement reads.

"This act constitutes a full-fledged environmental crime and a flagrant violation of public river property, threatening the ecological balance and exacerbating the crises of drought and pollution," the authority added.

LRA also affirmed that "it will not tolerate any monopoly on public water" and called on the competent authorities to "intervene immediately to remove the illegal dam and prosecute the offender before the competent judiciary."

BEIRUT — The Litani River Authority (LRA) said on Tuesday that a person "built an illegal dam on one of the main tributaries of the Ghazil river" in the village of Kafr Zabad (Zahleh district) so that he can uses the water for personal use." On Sept.2, 2025, during a routine inspection, technical teams from the National Litani River Authority uncovered a serious violation in the town of Kafr Zabad, located in the upper basin of the Litani River. Adnan Abdelfattah had built an illegal dam on one of the main tributaries of the Ghazil River, collecting water from the Maasaya spring and monopolizing it for his own use, thereby preventing its natural flow into the watercourse," the statement reads."This act constitutes a full-fledged environmental crime and a flagrant violation of public river property, threatening...
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read