SECURITY

North Lebanon: Three women hit by stray bullets in just 48 hours

It is “a social issue far more than a security one,” said a source from the Internal Security Forces.

L'OLJ / Michel HALLAK, Yara SARKIS, 02 September 2025 12:12

Lire cet article en Français
North Lebanon: Three women hit by stray bullets in just 48 hours

A stray bullet in the Abi Samra neighborhood of Tripoli on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. Photo received by our correspondent Michel Hallak.

In a 48-hour span this past weekend, northern Lebanon witnessed three stray-bullet incidents. In Qalamoun, near Tripoli, a young woman died after mishandling a hunting rifle inside her home. In the city’s Abi Samra neighborhood, another woman sitting at home narrowly escaped death when a bullet fired by men “testing” their rifles went through her window. And in Rajam Khalef, a village in Wadi Khaled, Akkar, a third woman was injured by celebratory gunfire during a wedding.“How can this still happen in the 21st century?” said Mohammad Seif, head of the press office of Tripoli’s municipality, describing a daily life marked by “dark episodes.” Our deep dive into stray bullets Lebanon’s invisible killer: Stray bullets For Marwan Wreidi, the mokhtar (a neighborhood-level official) of Wadi Khaled, the state is not doing “enough” and...
