Open strike by municipal employees in Mina-Tripoli

The employees of the Mina-Tripoli municipality (northern Lebanon) announced an open strike on Tuesday to protest the delay in the payment of their salaries, reports our correspondent.

They held a sit-in in the morning in front of the municipality, demanding payment as soon as possible and stating that they would continue the strike until their demands were met.

Other municipal employees also organized a sit-in on Tuesday at al-Nour Square in Tripoli to denounce the "neglect" suffered by the city, following the death on Monday of one of their colleagues who was electrocuted while on duty.