The Bhagavad-Gita, or the art of waging an inner war

An American friend once gave me a book with a note scribbled in pencil on the back cover: “For when you find yourself in war, you can return with the gold.”

That was how I first discovered the Bhagavad-Gita — the “Song of God” — in what is considered the most faithful translation from Sanskrit. Since then, every rereading has revealed a new version.

Far from a light summer novel to be flipped through idly, this sacred text pulls the reader inward, searching for answers that may not even exist. Whether listening to waves breaking or birds singing beneath a vine, the stillness of late summer offers the perfect setting to plunge into the dialogue between Prince Arjuna and the god Krishna.

A first-century gem

The Bhagavad-Gita is a cornerstone of Hindu thought and part of the great epic Mahabharata. The action unfolds on the battlefield of Kurukshetra — a real place, but also a symbolic state of mind.

As a fratricidal war erupts between the Pandavas and Kauravas, Arjuna, the Pandava hero, is seized by doubt and moral anguish at the prospect of fighting his own kin. He lays down his arms, turning instead to Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu.

Over the course of 18 cantos, Krishna exhorts him to overcome fear, to confront death, and to transcend the limits of earthly existence. He opposes dharma — sacred duty — to adharma, or chaos. Yet Krishna’s teachings, often winding and paradoxical, fuel Arjuna’s doubts as much as they resolve them.

Prisoners of the human condition

Arjuna’s devotion to Krishna may feel remote, yet the struggle is universal: the battle each person fights within before confronting the world outside. The Bhagavad-Gita is undoubtedly a spiritual text, but when read through a secular lens, it becomes something broader, almost universal. The real conflict is not Arjuna’s war but the inner clash of a mortal facing his own contradictions.

In the thirteenth canto, Krishna recasts the battlefield as the human body itself, the stage for an inner war in the search for self. Kurukshetra becomes a metaphor: a symbolic field where opposing forces contend. This canto mirrors our deepest existential questions.

A text of a thousand voices

Translated and analyzed countless times, the Bhagavad-Gita fascinates with its dense language and layered ideas. Charles Wilkins produced the first English translation in 1785. Since then, philosophers, thinkers and spiritual leaders have offered interpretations as varied as their own lives — from Shankara, a towering figure in Hindu philosophy, to Mahatma Gandhi, who saw in it a wellspring of inner resistance.

Each translation and commentary reflects the vision of its interpreter. The text serves at once as a mirror and as a guide. Reading through Arjuna’s journey — his struggle to master his emotions and his actions — offers a voyage inward that never leaves the battlefield, and never leaves the self.