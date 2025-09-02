Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
FUEL PRICES

Slight increase in gasoline, diesel prices in Lebanon, drop in gas prices


L'OLJ / 02 September 2025 10:52

Slight increase in gasoline, diesel prices in Lebanon, drop in gas prices

A gas station in Zalka, Jan. 11, 2022. (Credit: Philippe Hage Boutros)

The prices of gasoline and diesel rose slightly on Tuesday, according to the latest schedule published by the Energy and Water Ministry. Household gas saw another significant drop after last Tuesday’s decrease.

Here are the new rates:

– 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: 1,450,000 Lebanese pounds (+4,000 LBP)

– 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: 1,490,000 LBP (+4,000 LBP)

– 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): 1,323,000 LBP (+3,000 LBP)

– Household gas cylinder: 1,007,000 LBP (-26,000 LBP)

– Kiloliter of diesel fuel (used to supply private electric generators): $677.41 (+$1.42 compared to Tuesday’s schedule).

