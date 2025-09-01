Strengthening agriculture will encourage refugees to return, FAO tells Salam

BEIRUT — A delegation from the World Food Program (WFP) stated that "strengthening food security and the agricultural sector in Syria will have a positive impact on sustainable opportunities for the return of Syrian refugees to their country."

Led by Maurizio Martina, deputy director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the delegation spoke during a meeting at the Grand Serail with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. The group is expected to travel to Syria next.

The delegation also presented to the prime minister the projects the organization is implementing in Lebanon, stressing that "the Lebanese agricultural sector has the potential to shift from a local sector meeting domestic market needs to a productive sector able to export and actively contribute to strengthening the national economy," and that "the organization is fully ready to provide the necessary support and expertise in this regard."