Army announces live-fire exercises in the Jurd area of Baalbeck

A unit of the Lebanese Army will conduct training exercises on Sept. 2, 3, 8, and 9, 2025, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., in the Jurd of Baalbeck, in the Bekaa.
The military also warned live ammunition, including medium and heavy-caliber weapons, will be used.
