BEKAA

Army announces live-fire exercises in the Jurd area of Baalbeck


By L'Orient Today staff, 01 September 2025 17:30

A vehicle of the Lebanese Army deployed in Wadi Khaled, in northern Lebanon, near the Lebanese-Syrian border. (Credit: Illustrative photo by Michel Hallak/L'Orient Today.)

A unit of the Lebanese Army will conduct training exercises on Sept. 2, 3, 8, and 9, 2025, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., in the Jurd of Baalbeck, in the Bekaa.

The military also warned live ammunition, including medium and heavy-caliber weapons, will be used.

