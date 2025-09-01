Magro: Le Drian to visit Beirut 'in the coming days'

BEIRUT — The French president's special envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, is set to visit Beirut "in the coming days," announced France's ambassador to Beirut, Herve Magro, during a meeting with President Joseph Aoun in Baabda.

According to a statement released by the Lebanese presidency, the former French minister will travel "to follow developments with Lebanese authorities, particularly the period after the renewal of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon and the issue of the arms monopoly."

Le Drian will also come to Lebanon "to prepare two conferences the French president is planning to convene: the first on reconstruction in Lebanon, and the second on support for the army," according to the statement, without announcing a date.

UNIFIL’s mandate was renewed last week by the Security Council for a final term of just over a year, after which it will withdraw from southern Lebanon. This approach reflects a French proposal which the United States eventually endorsed despite initial reluctance.

Discussions between President Aoun and the French ambassador also addressed the regional situation and developments in the South. "President Aoun again thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his efforts to secure the extension until the end of 2027, in accordance with the adopted resolution," the statement also read.

Cabinet decided on Aug. 5 to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year based on an American proposal, which Hezbollah and its allies reject.