GAZA WAR

US expands visa restrictions for Palestinians, NY Times reports


/Reuters / 01 September 2025 09:03

The United States has suspended visa approvals for nearly everyone who holds a Palestinian passport, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

The restrictions go beyond those that President Donald Trump's administration had previously announced on visitors from Gaza. They would prevent Palestinians from traveling to the United States for medical treatment, attending college and business travel, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified officials.

The State Department said two weeks ago that it was halting all visitor visas for individuals from Gaza while it conducts "a full and thorough" review, a move that has been condemned by pro-Palestine groups.

