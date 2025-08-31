Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

Israel minister says spokesman for Hamas armed wing killed


AFP / By AFP, 31 August 2025 16:31

Israel minister says spokesman for Hamas armed wing killed

Abu Obeida (R), spokesman for the armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, delivers a statement in Gaza City late on July 8, 2015. (Credit: Mohammed Abed/AFP.)

Israel's defence minister said on Sunday that the army had killed Abu Obeida, spokesman for the armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas, a day after a strike that targeted him.

"Hamas terror spokesperson Abu Obeida was eliminated in Gaza," Minister Israel Katz said in a post on X, congratulating Israeli security forces "for the flawless execution".

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had confirmed that Abu Obeida had been targeted in Saturday's strike, but stopped short of confirming his death.

