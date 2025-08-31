Netanyahu confirms strike against spokesperson of Hamas armed wing

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Sunday that the military carried out a strike against the spokesperson of the armed wing of Hamas, known as Abu Obeida, but could not immediately say whether he was dead or alive.

Speaking ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said in a statement from his office: “We carried out a strike against Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida. I hope he is no longer with us, but I note that there is no one from Hamas to clarify this question.”

The day before, the Israeli military said it had “struck a key Hamas terrorist in the city of Gaza,” without identifying the person, but Israeli media reported it was Abu Obeida.