Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

GAZA

Netanyahu confirms strike against spokesperson of Hamas armed wing


By AFP, 31 August 2025 14:35

Abou Obeida (on the right), spokesperson for the armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, making a statement in Gaza City on the evening of July 8, 2015. (Credit: Mohammed Abed/AFP.)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Sunday that the military carried out a strike against the spokesperson of the armed wing of Hamas, known as Abu Obeida, but could not immediately say whether he was dead or alive.

Speaking ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said in a statement from his office: “We carried out a strike against Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida. I hope he is no longer with us, but I note that there is no one from Hamas to clarify this question.”

The day before, the Israeli military said it had “struck a key Hamas terrorist in the city of Gaza,” without identifying the person, but Israeli media reported it was Abu Obeida.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Sunday that the military carried out a strike against the spokesperson of the armed wing of Hamas, known as Abu Obeida, but could not immediately say whether he was dead or alive.

Speaking ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said in a statement from his office: “We carried out a strike against Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida. I hope he is no longer with us, but I note that there is no one from Hamas to clarify this question.”

The day before, the Israeli military said it had “struck a key Hamas terrorist in the city of Gaza,” without identifying the person, but Israeli media reported it was Abu Obeida.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read