Visa refusals for Palestinians: The UN ‘cannot tolerate any restriction of access,’ says Barrot

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Saturday denounced the United States’ refusal to grant visas to members of the Palestinian Authority, stressing that the U.N. headquarters in New York “cannot tolerate any restriction of access.”

“The United Nations headquarters is a place of neutrality. It is a sanctuary, in the service of peace. A U.N. General Assembly cannot tolerate any restriction of access,” Barrot said in Copenhagen, shortly before a meeting of E.U. foreign ministers.

Washington announced the decision on Friday evening, just weeks ahead of the next United Nations General Assembly in September, where France will advocate for the recognition of a Palestinian state.