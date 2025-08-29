Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
CONFLICT

Gaza offensive: Hamas says hostages will be exposed to 'the same risks' as its fighters


By AFP, 29 August 2025 20:46

A Palestinian boy and a man inspect the damage caused by Israeli fire in a neighborhood in the southwest of Gaza City, on August 29, 2025, as the war between Israel and the militant Hamas movement continues. (Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP.)

The Palestinian movement Hamas warned on Friday, ahead of the offensive Israel is preparing to launch on Gaza City, that the Israeli hostages it is holding would be exposed to "the same risks" as its fighters.

"We will take care of the prisoners as best we can, and they will be with our fighters in the areas of combat and clashes, subjected to the same risks and the same living conditions," read a statement issued by Hamas and attributed to the spokesperson for its armed wing, known by the war name Abu Obeida.

