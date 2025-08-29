UK, France and Germany urge Iran to agree deal to delay UN sanctions 

Britain, France and Germany urged Iran at the United Nations on Friday to meet three requirements so their threat of reimposing U.N. sanctions can be delayed to allow space for talks on a deal to address their concerns about Tehran's nuclear program.

U.N. envoys for the three countries — known as the E3 — issued a joint statement before a closed-door Security Council meeting, a day after they launched a 30-day process to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Iran over its disputed nuclear program.

The E3 offered to delay reinstating sanctions — known as snapback — for up to six months if Iran restored access for U.N. nuclear inspectors, addressed concerns about its stock of enriched uranium, and engaged in talks with the United States.

"Our asks were fair and realistic," said Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward, who read the statement. "However, as of today, Iran has shown no indication that it is serious about meeting them."

"We urge Iran to reconsider this position, to reach an agreement based on our offer, and to help create the space for a diplomatic solution to this issue for the long term," she said, with her German and French counterparts standing next to her.

Before the snapback process was triggered on Thursday, Iran said that talks with the E3 would continue, while warning that any such move by the E3 would lead to a halt in negotiations.

A senior Iranian official in Tehran told Reuters on Friday: "Whether the talks will continue depends on the Supreme National Security Council's decision. The E3 needs to show Tehran that there is good faith."

U.N. nuclear inspectors have returned to Iran for the first time since it suspended cooperation with them after attacks in June on its nuclear sites by Israel and the United States. But Iran has not yet reached an agreement on how it would resume full work with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Russia and China have also proposed a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that would extend the 2015 Iran nuclear deal for six months and urge all parties to immediately resume negotiations. But they have not yet asked for a vote.

The pair, strategic allies of Iran, have removed controversial language from the draft - which they initially proposed on Sunday - that would have blocked the E3 from reimposing U.N. sanctions on Iran.