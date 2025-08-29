UNIFIL extends condolences to Lebanese Army after two soldiers killed in Israeli drone explosion

BEIRUT — In a statement published on Friday, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) extended its "deepest condolences to the Lebanese Armed Forces" and to the families of those who died in Thursday's explosion in Naqoura, and "wished a speedy recovery to those injured."

Two Lebanese soldiers were killed and a third was injured during a mine-clearing operation involving an Israeli drone that had crashed in Naqoura, in the Sour district on Thursday. The explosion that claimed the lives of the two soldiers was triggered by explosives inside the drone, which had crashed near an excavator — likely its intended target.

"This tragic loss highlights the risks faced by the Lebanese Armed Forces as they assume greater responsibilities in securing southern Lebanon", the statement reads.

"As the Security Council emphasized in Resolution 2790, the parties must ensure full respect for the Blue Line and a complete cessation of hostilities. The full deployment of the Lebanese Army throughout the south is central to Resolution 1701, and UNIFIL coordinates closely with the Lebanese authorities to support them", UNIFIL added.