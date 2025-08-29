Putin will have 'played' Trump if he refuses to meet Zelensky, says Macron

Russian President Vladimir Putin will have "played" US counterpart Donald Trump if the Kremlin chief fails to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

Macron expressed hope that such a meeting would take place, but said if the Russian leader did not meet a Monday deadline to agree to the talks "it will show again President Putin has played President Trump", and warned that France would push for new "primary and secondary sanctions" to pressure Moscow.