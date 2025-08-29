Kidnapping filmed in Hadath: Army arrests one of alleged kidnappers and victim

The day after a non-dated video showing a kidnapping in broad daylight in the Sainte-Thérèse neighborhood of Hadath (southern suburbs of Beirut) circulated on social media, the Lebanese Army announced Thursday that it had arrested a citizen suspected of involvement in the abduction, as well as the victim, who was wanted for various crimes.

In the footage that’s been circulating since Wednesday, several men dressed in black overpower an individual and force him into a car parked in the middle of the street, while at least one of them points a firearm.

The following day, the Lebanese Army said in a statement that a patrol from the Intelligence Directorate had arrested, in the town of Bir al-Abed in Beirut's southern suburbs, a Lebanese national identified by the initials M.H. for his involvement in the kidnapping. The abducted citizen, R.T., was also arrested after it emerged he was wanted for various crimes: motorcycle thefts, shootings, drug use and trafficking, as well as involvement in several altercations. A handgun and live ammunition were found in their possession.

The seized items were handed over to the relevant authorities, and an investigation was opened with the detainees, under the supervision of the competent judicial authorities. The army's statement did not specify the motives behind the incident.