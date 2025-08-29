Beirut port customs officers' suspicious deaths in 2017, 2020: Nassar meets with families

Justice Minister Adel Nassar met on Wednesday with the families of two former port customs officers, Joseph Nicolas Skaff and Mounir Abou Rjeily, who were found dead under suspicious circumstances in March 2017 and December 2020, respectively.

These tragedies continue to raise many questions, particularly regarding possible links to the double explosion at the Port of Beirut (Aug. 4, 2020).

To this day, no answers have been provided, especially as information about the investigations is scarce. The probes also appear to be at a standstill, as evidenced by the withdrawal of the lawyer representing Skaff's family from the case. This withdrawal apparently happened a long time ago, according to a source informed by L’Orient-Le Jour.

Following the meeting with Nassar, the two families issued a statement expressing their hope that “the resumption of judicial activity will be an opportunity to deliver justice and reveal the truth.” They thanked the minister for “his deep understanding of the gravity and sensitivity of the files related to the deaths of Colonels Skaff and Abou Rjeily,” affirming that “he insisted on listening to the details.”

No interference in the cases

Contacted by L’Orient-Le Jour, Nassar said he assured his visitors of his commitment to seeing magistrates “show dynamism in their work, following the latest judicial appointments.”

When asked about a possible link between the Skaff and Abou Rjeily cases and the double explosion at the port, he stated that the subject had not been discussed. “I do not allow myself to go into the substance of the cases,” he said, referring to the fact that a justice minister cannot interfere in the content of judicial matters.

Skaff was 56 years old when his body was found not far from his car, parked in the lot below his building, in Beit Shaar (Metn). He had a fractured skull, a swollen eye, all four limbs covered in bruises and a broken rib. A medical report attributed the death to cerebral hemorrhage, and police concluded it was an accident. A coroner appointed by the family later reached a very different verdict: that of a “brutal assault.”

Three years earlier, on Feb. 21, 2014, Skaff had alerted his superiors to the threat to “public safety” posed by the Rhosus, a ship that had been docked for three months, indicating it contained ammonium nitrate, a “highly dangerous and explosive material.” In a handwritten letter, he recommended that the ship be moved to the entrance of the harbor, near the breakwater, and placed under surveillance.

Following the port disaster, the Anti-Drug Youth Association (JAD), in which the former officer led drug awareness training, requested the reopening of the presumed murder case, apparently believing that Skaff’s warning about the Rhosus might be linked to his death. However, that request does not appear to have led to any action.

A source at the Justice Palace nonetheless believes there is no established link between the former officer’s death and the double explosion. The source stated that it is not certain whether Tarek Bitar, the investigating judge at the Court of Justice in charge of the latter case, found it necessary to summon Skaff’s relatives, nor whether they contacted him to request that their case be joined to his investigation.

Three years after Skaff’s death, a colleague, Mounir Abou Rjeily, 53, was found dead at his under-construction residence in Qartaba (Jbeil) under similar circumstances. He was murdered in his sleep, struck on the head with a blunt object.

Political figures such as Neemat Frem, MP for Kesrouan, then wondered if the thread running through this case might also connect it to Skaff’s death, and whether both deaths were linked to the tragedy of the double explosion. “What are the odds that two officers from the port of Beirut customs brigade are killed, almost in the same way, three years apart?” he asked L’Orient-Le Jour at the time. Druze leader Walid Joumblatt similarly wondered on X: “Is this horrible incident aimed at obstructing any serious investigation into the Beirut port explosion?”

A lawyer from Qartaba, who investigated the case at the time, clarified that no link has been proven between the killing and the events of Aug. 4. “The brutality and violence with which this crime was committed suggest it was not political in nature,” he said. Another lawyer, involved on behalf of relatives of the double explosion’s victims, revealed that none of the people questioned by Judge Bitar mentioned any link to this case. He further believes that Abou Rjeily’s relatives have no information on the subject. If they did, he said, they would have shared it — which, to his knowledge, has not happened.