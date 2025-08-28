Al-Jadeed denies publishing information about Nawaf Salam 'feeling unwell'

The Lebanese channel Al-Jadeed published a statement denying that it had released any information concerning the health condition of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

Social media users shared on the platforms X and WhatsApp on Thursday information attributed to Al-Jadeed stating that the head of government had "felt unwell" during his trip to Egypt.

"The channel has not published any such information, and confirms that Salam is in good health and will return from Cairo this evening," the statement said.