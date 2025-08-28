Israel discusses demilitarization of southern Syria

Israel is "right now" holding talks to establish a demilitarized zone in southern Syria and a humanitarian corridor to a Druze town in that region, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday.

Netanyahu made the announcement in front of representatives of Israel's Druze minority, according to a video released by his office, thus implicitly acknowledging for the first time talks with Syria's new authorities, even though he did not name them.

Syrian state news agency Sana reported a meeting on Aug.19 in Paris between Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad al-Chaibani and an Israeli delegation on "issues related to strengthening stability in the region and in southern Syria," but Israel — at war with Damascus for decades — had until now not confirmed these talks.