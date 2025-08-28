Civil defense retrieves body of drowned man floating off Beirut port

BEIRUT — Civil Defense said in a statement that its rescuers from the Bashura center retrieved on Thursday the body of a man in his sixties floating in the waters off the port of Beirut.

"The forensic doctor and the security forces went to the scene to complete the necessary legal procedures," the relief organization added.

Several local media outlets reported that the man had been carried away by the current while swimming off Zaituna Bay. Civil Defense also announced in the same statement that it had rescued and then released a sea turtle that had become trapped in a fishing net off the coast of Jbeil.