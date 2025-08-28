Lebanon's agricultural sector experienced cyclical increase in revenue in 2024

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Despite the challenges posed by the war between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon’s agricultural sector returned to growth in 2024, recording total revenue of $2.18 billion, a 13 percent increase, according to the 72nd annual report of the Lebanese Center for Agricultural Research and Studies (CREAL) reviewed by L’Orient-Le Jour.This marks a positive development for a sector that — except for a notable 60 percent surge in 2022, reaching $2.29 billion due to the impact of the war in Ukraine on cereal prices and post-crisis adaptation — had suffered three consecutive years of decline: -27 percent in 2020, -10 percent in 2021, and -15 percent in 2023.The 2024 results reflect “an improvement in the overall situation, relatively mild weather, and the fact that some crops performed better in value terms compared to other years, despite the...

Despite the challenges posed by the war between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon’s agricultural sector returned to growth in 2024, recording total revenue of $2.18 billion, a 13 percent increase, according to the 72nd annual report of the Lebanese Center for Agricultural Research and Studies (CREAL) reviewed by L’Orient-Le Jour.This marks a positive development for a sector that — except for a notable 60 percent surge in 2022, reaching $2.29 billion due to the impact of the war in Ukraine on cereal prices and post-crisis adaptation — had suffered three consecutive years of decline: -27 percent in 2020, -10 percent in 2021, and -15 percent in 2023.The 2024 results reflect “an improvement in the overall situation, relatively mild weather, and the fact that some crops performed better in value terms compared to other years, despite...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in