Lebanon's agricultural sector experienced cyclical increase in revenue in 2024

The year 2025 may be catastrophic for the agricultural sector, warns Riad Saadé, director of Creal.

L'OLJ / By Fouad GEMAYEL, 28 August 2025 19:13

Lire cet article en Français
An agricultural field in Rayak, in the Bekaa, on August 26. Photo by Fouad Gemayel

Despite the challenges posed by the war between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon’s agricultural sector returned to growth in 2024, recording total revenue of $2.18 billion, a 13 percent increase, according to the 72nd annual report of the Lebanese Center for Agricultural Research and Studies (CREAL) reviewed by L’Orient-Le Jour.This marks a positive development for a sector that — except for a notable 60 percent surge in 2022, reaching $2.29 billion due to the impact of the war in Ukraine on cereal prices and post-crisis adaptation — had suffered three consecutive years of decline: -27 percent in 2020, -10 percent in 2021, and -15 percent in 2023.The 2024 results reflect “an improvement in the overall situation, relatively mild weather, and the fact that some crops performed better in value terms compared to other years, despite the...
