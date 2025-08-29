After war and crisis, a positive performance for Lebanon's nightlife this summer

Picture of people partying at AHM, a club in Beirut, provided by Factory People.
BEIRUT — Hands in the air, his body swaying to the music, James* looks up to the sky only to see the sun rising as the DJ dropped the beat of his set at one of Beirut’s clubbing venues in August. An unusual way to welcome a new day, yet he and hundreds of other partygoers were still going strong at 5 a.m.. This summer, James says securing a reservation at some of Lebanon’s trendiest rooftops and party spots has been a challenge because “they’re often fully booked.” Six years after an economic crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beirut Port explosion, and the 2024 Israel-Hezbollah war, the country’s nightlife – something Lebanon has long been known and hailed for – is once again finding its pulse. Meanwhile... Lebanon's agricultural sector experienced cyclical increase in revenue in 2024 Between 2023 and 2024, Peter Mouracade,...
