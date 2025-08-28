Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

JUSTICE

‘The real scandal is how slow the investigation has been’: Lebanese depositors’ unions react to judicial decision to release Salameh on bail

Former BDL governor’s $20 million bail sparks concern among depositors’ groups.

L'Orient Today / By Stephanie Bechara, 28 August 2025 16:20

‘The real scandal is how slow the investigation has been’: Lebanese depositors’ unions react to judicial decision to release Salameh on bail

Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh. (Credit: AFP)

Special portfolio

Riad Salameh: A central bank captain sinking with his ship
BEIRUT — On paper, Lebanon appeared to be gradually finding its footing again. A series of long-awaited reforms, from the adoption of the bank secrecy law to the bank restructuring law, had finally been passed after six years of economic freefall. Tourism has gradually picked up, while the overall mood seemed to be shifting. Then came Tuesday’s headlines: a judicial decision setting bail for former central bank governor Riad Salameh at $20 million — the largest in Lebanon’s history.Salameh had been charged last September by a Lebanese Judge in connection with the Optimum Case, and was accused of embezzling at least $44 million from Banque du Liban (BDL, central bank), alongside forgery and illicit enrichment charges. This is just one of several legal battles he faces, including the Forry case and another concerning real estate dealings...
BEIRUT — On paper, Lebanon appeared to be gradually finding its footing again. A series of long-awaited reforms, from the adoption of the bank secrecy law to the bank restructuring law, had finally been passed after six years of economic freefall. Tourism has gradually picked up, while the overall mood seemed to be shifting. Then came Tuesday’s headlines: a judicial decision setting bail for former central bank governor Riad Salameh at $20 million — the largest in Lebanon’s history.Salameh had been charged last September by a Lebanese Judge in connection with the Optimum Case, and was accused of embezzling at least $44 million from Banque du Liban (BDL, central bank), alongside forgery and illicit enrichment charges. This is just one of several legal battles he faces, including the Forry case and another concerning real estate...

Special portfolio

Riad Salameh: A central bank captain sinking with his ship
Read more
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

Our Special Series

All Special Series
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top