Australian lawmaker threatens journalist who mentioned his Lebanese heritage

BEIRUT — A veteran Australian lawmaker threatened a television journalist at a press conference on immigration on Thursday, shaking his fist and saying he had previously punched people for mentioning his Lebanese heritage, according to Reuters.

Bob Katter, founder of the Katter's Australian Party, a populist party advocating for farmers in rural areas, called a press conference to discuss his proposed attendance at the March For Australia, an anti-immigration rally scheduled for several cities on Sunday.

"You've got Lebanese heritage yourself," a journalist said at the event outside the parliament of Queensland state in Brisbane on Thursday, before Katter interrupted him.

"Don't say that! Because that irritates me, and I've punched blokes in the mouth for saying that," Katter shouted, pointing his finger at Josh Bavas, a reporter from Australian television network Channel Nine. "My family has been here for 140 years."

'Unacceptable threats'

Katter added that he was restraining himself today by not punching Bavas. He later branded the reporter a "racist," stepping towards him and shaking his fist, as shown by television footage.

"In my nearly 20 years in journalism, I've never experienced that kind of reaction from an elected representative," Bavas said in a statement following the incident.

Fiona Dear, the director of news and current affairs at the channel's parent company, said Katter's threats were unacceptable and allegations of racism "baseless and offensive," calling for him to apologize.

Katter's office did not respond to a request for comment.

"I think it's quite offensive to threaten a journalist," a reporter said, after Katter refused to answer any more questions on the issue at the press conference.

"Point taken," Katter's son, Robbie Katter, a state lawmaker also present at the press conference, said in response.

Katter, 80, is Australia's longest-serving federal lawmaker and is known for his eccentric views. In 2017, he went viral after abruptly saying he did not have time to discuss same-sex marriage as "every three months, a person is torn to pieces by a crocodile in north Queensland."