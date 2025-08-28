Security Council to vote Thursday on final extension of UNIFIL's mandate | Live

Security Council vote expected on final extension of UNIFIL mandate before withdrawal
The U.N. Security Council is due to vote at 10:30 a.m. New York time, 5:30 p.m. in Lebanon, on a final extension of the mandate of the peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) and its withdrawal in 2027.
Some 10,800 peacekeepers have been acting as a buffer between Israel and Lebanon since March 1978, but the usual renewal of their mandate, which expires on Sunday, is facing hostility this year from Israel and its U.S. ally, who want them to leave.
Supported by Beirut, France, which is responsible for this issue in the Security Council, had initially considered a one-year extension, simply referring to the “intention” to work towards a withdrawal of UNIFIL. But faced with the risk of a U.S. veto, after several versions and a postponement of the vote, the latest draft resolution seen by AFP unequivocally schedules the end of the mission in 16 months.
Israeli ground assault on site near Damascus
Israeli ground troops carried out an operation last night against a site near Damascus that had previously been bombed, Syrian state media reported.
The Israeli air force struck the site near Kisweh, in the suburbs of Damascus, on Tuesday, killing at least eight Syrian soldiers, according to the Syrian Foreign Ministry. It was bombed again on Wednesday, according to state television.
Following the second attack on Wednesday, Israeli troops were flown into the area for an operation, “the details of which are not yet known, while intensive reconnaissance flights continue,” the Syrian state-run SANA news agency reported.
We are now launching our live coverage of events in the Middle East: in Gaza, where the Israeli army continues its bloody war and prepares to occupy the main city; in Lebanon, where Israel continues its bombing and targeted strikes, as well as in Iran and Syria.
