Security Council to vote Thursday on final extension of UNIFIL's mandate | Live

Security Council vote expected on final extension of UNIFIL mandate before withdrawal

The U.N. Security Council is due to vote at 10:30 a.m. New York time, 5:30 p.m. in Lebanon, on a final extension of the mandate of the peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) and its withdrawal in 2027.

Some 10,800 peacekeepers have been acting as a buffer between Israel and Lebanon since March 1978, but the usual renewal of their mandate, which expires on Sunday, is facing hostility this year from Israel and its U.S. ally, who want them to leave.

Supported by Beirut, France, which is responsible for this issue in the Security Council, had initially considered a one-year extension, simply referring to the “intention” to work towards a withdrawal of UNIFIL. But faced with the risk of a U.S. veto, after several versions and a postponement of the vote, the latest draft resolution seen by AFP unequivocally schedules the end of the mission in 16 months.

