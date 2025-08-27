Menassa in Kuwait: Meetings with interior minister, Lebanese community

Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Menassa, during his visit to Kuwait, met Wednesday with the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahd Youssef Saoud al-Sabah.

According to the official statement reported by the state-run National News Agency (NNA), the meeting served to "reaffirm the depth of the fraternal relations between Lebanon and Kuwait" and to stress the importance of "strengthening cooperation in various fields, particularly security and military." The two officials also discussed the regional situation, the fight against smuggling and drug trafficking, as well as support for and development of the Lebanese Army's capacities.

The Kuwaiti minister praised the role of the Lebanese community in the country's development, declaring himself in favor of "reinforcing its presence."

During a meeting with a delegation from the Lebanese community, Menassa stated that "the Lebanese in Kuwait are a model to follow in terms of commitment and serious work." He also called on them to "continue to reflect the image of their country wherever they are," expressing his gratitude to Kuwait and its people and emphasizing that "Lebanon and Kuwait will maintain a strong fraternal relationship."

Relations between Lebanon and Kuwait have not been without tension in recent years. In October 2021, several Gulf countries recalled their diplomats from Beirut in response to statements by a minister criticizing the Saudi military intervention in Yemen. Gulf monarchies also regularly condemned the evident influence of Hezbollah and Iran over the Lebanese government. However, the election of Joseph Aoun as president, followed by the formation of Nawaf Salam's government in early 2025, alongside the weakening of the pro-Iranian militia party after its latest war against Israel, appears to have opened a new chapter in relations between Beirut and these countries. Since taking office, Aoun has made visits to several Gulf states, including Kuwait, expressing his willingness to renew ties.