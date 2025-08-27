Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

GAZA

Israeli military says evacuation of Gaza City is 'inevitable'


By AFP, 27 August 2025 14:08

Israeli military says evacuation of Gaza City is 'inevitable'

A man carries the body of a Palestinian boy, who was killed while fleeing his home, in the Saftawy neighborhood of Jabalia, on Aug.26, 2025. (Credit: Bashar Talen/AFP.)

A spokesperson for the Israeli military said Wednesday that the evacuation of Gaza City is "inevitable" as part of the ongoing military operations in the Palestinian territory.

"The evacuation of Gaza City is inevitable, every family that relocates to the south will receive the most generous humanitarian aid possible," said the army’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, on X, even as many humanitarian organizations consider this plan unrealistic and dangerous.

The U.N. estimates the current population of the Gaza governorate, which includes Gaza City and its surroundings in the north of the war-ravaged Palestinian territory, at nearly 1 million people.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military said Wednesday that the evacuation of Gaza City is "inevitable" as part of the ongoing military operations in the Palestinian territory.

"The evacuation of Gaza City is inevitable, every family that relocates to the south will receive the most generous humanitarian aid possible," said the army’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, on X, even as many humanitarian organizations consider this plan unrealistic and dangerous.

The U.N. estimates the current population of the Gaza governorate, which includes Gaza City and its surroundings in the north of the war-ravaged Palestinian territory, at nearly 1 million people.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read