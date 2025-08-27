Israeli military says evacuation of Gaza City is 'inevitable'

A spokesperson for the Israeli military said Wednesday that the evacuation of Gaza City is "inevitable" as part of the ongoing military operations in the Palestinian territory.

"The evacuation of Gaza City is inevitable, every family that relocates to the south will receive the most generous humanitarian aid possible," said the army’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, on X, even as many humanitarian organizations consider this plan unrealistic and dangerous.

The U.N. estimates the current population of the Gaza governorate, which includes Gaza City and its surroundings in the north of the war-ravaged Palestinian territory, at nearly 1 million people.