Return of IAEA inspectors does not mean full resumption of cooperation

The return of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to Iran does not mark a full resumption of nuclear cooperation with Tehran, Iran’s foreign minister said Wednesday.

"No definitive text has yet been approved regarding the new framework for cooperation with the IAEA and discussions are ongoing," Abbas Araghchi said, as quoted by state television, after IAEA chief Rafael Grossi announced the inspectors' return to Iran.

Iran suspended all cooperation with the IAEA by law in July, following Israeli and then U.S. strikes in June on its nuclear facilities.