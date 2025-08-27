Bank deposits: How the BDL plans to wipe out $30 billion in losses

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Five years after the outbreak of the economic crisis, the thorny issue of the financial system’s losses — and how they should be distributed — may be getting a partial answer through what looks like a sleight of hand.According to sources directly involved in the talks, ongoing discussions between the Central Bank (BDL) and the government — represented by the Finance and Economy ministries — over a draft law on financial restructuring and the restitution of deposits – long dubbed the “financial hole law” – could lead to measures aimed at erasing $30 billion from the balance of deposits still being – illegally – stuck in banks since October 2019.A new implicit haircutIf this measure is included in the draft law, the total residual amount of deposits would shrink from around $82 billion to between $50 and $52 billion, to be settled over...

Five years after the outbreak of the economic crisis, the thorny issue of the financial system’s losses — and how they should be distributed — may be getting a partial answer through what looks like a sleight of hand.According to sources directly involved in the talks, ongoing discussions between the Central Bank (BDL) and the government — represented by the Finance and Economy ministries — over a draft law on financial restructuring and the restitution of deposits – long dubbed the “financial hole law” – could lead to measures aimed at erasing $30 billion from the balance of deposits still being – illegally – stuck in banks since October 2019.A new implicit haircutIf this measure is included in the draft law, the total residual amount of deposits would shrink from around $82 billion to between $50 and $52 billion,...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in