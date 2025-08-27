Army arrests a Palestinian wanted by authorities in Burj al-Barajneh

The Lebanese Army announced Wednesday that it had arrested, during a raid in the Palestinian camp of Burj al-Barajneh in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Palestinian (M.G.)

"Wanted for multiple crimes, including firing live rounds and throwing grenades at other people, being responsible for a motorcycle theft ring, armed robbery, disturbing public order, extortion, as well as drug use and trafficking."

"M.G. is one of the main individuals wanted for these crimes. During the operation, the suspect opened fire on the patrol members, who returned fire, injuring him. He was taken to the hospital for treatment," the military statement posted on X added.

According to information circulating in local media, the man had fled to Syria before recently returning to Lebanon.

This arrest comes just days after the beginning of operations for Palestinian factions to hand over their weapons to Lebanese authorities in refugee camps, in accordance with an agreement reached last May to ensure the Lebanese state’s monopoly on weapons. These operations began in the Burj al-Barajneh camp.