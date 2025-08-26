FPM MPs urge political support for army’s role in arms monopoly

BEIRUT — The Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) parliamentary bloc reaffirmed Monday that the Lebanese Army “is the guarantor of Lebanon’s unity and civil peace,” emphasizing the need for political support for its role in actualizing arms monopoly.

“The authorities have entrusted the army with the significant responsibility of developing a plan for the monopoly of weapons, so we hope they will give it the necessary political backing,” the FPM said in a statement.

The bloc also addressed media reports suggesting a possible postponement of the legislative elections scheduled for spring 2026. “Our group affirms that in line with its values and principles, it insists these elections be held within the constitutional deadlines, and rejects any extension of the current parliament’s mandate,” the statement said.

On foreign relations, the FPM welcomed Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s recent remarks on Lebanon, calling them a “critical review.” The bloc recommended that ties between the two countries remain limited to official channels, based on equality, and include constructive engagement on the refugee issue. Sharaa emphasized his desire for a state-to-state relationship with Lebanon.