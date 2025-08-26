Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
POLITICS

FPM MPs urge political support for army’s role in arms monopoly


L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 26 August 2025 22:48

FPM MPs urge political support for army’s role in arms monopoly

The weekly meeting of the FPM chaired by MP Gebran Bassil on August 26, 2025. Photo sent by the FPM.

BEIRUT — The Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) parliamentary bloc reaffirmed Monday that the Lebanese Army “is the guarantor of Lebanon’s unity and civil peace,” emphasizing the need for political support for its role in actualizing arms monopoly.

“The authorities have entrusted the army with the significant responsibility of developing a plan for the monopoly of weapons, so we hope they will give it the necessary political backing,” the FPM said in a statement.

The bloc also addressed media reports suggesting a possible postponement of the legislative elections scheduled for spring 2026. “Our group affirms that in line with its values and principles, it insists these elections be held within the constitutional deadlines, and rejects any extension of the current parliament’s mandate,” the statement said.

Finally, the FPM welcomed the "critical review" undertaken by Syrian President Ahmad el-Chareh in his recent remarks about Lebanon. It recommends that relations between the two countries be limited to official channels, that they be based on the principle of equality, and that they provide a favorable response to the issue of refugees. The Syrian president stated, among other things, that he wanted a state-to-state relationship with Lebanon.

On foreign relations, the FPM welcomed Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s recent remarks on Lebanon, calling them a “critical review.” The bloc recommended that ties between the two countries remain limited to official channels, based on equality, and include constructive engagement on the refugee issue. Sharaa emphasized his desire for a state-to-state relationship with Lebanon.

