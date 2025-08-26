Several injured after Israeli military operation

At least 14 Palestinians were injured Tuesday during an Israeli military operation in downtown Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. The medical organization said it treated 14 people who were injured (seven by gunfire, four by rubber bullets, and three by bullet fragments), as well as five people suffering from gas inhalation, including two pregnant women.

Israeli soldiers deployed in downtown Ramallah, mainly around al-Manara Square near the market, and some soldiers were seen positioned on rooftops in buildings in the same neighborhoods, an AFP journalist on site reported. The Israeli army confirmed to AFP that an operation was ongoing, without providing further details about its objective.

Young Palestinians began throwing stones at the soldiers after the start of the operation, which appeared to target currency exchange offices in particular. While the Israeli army often operates in the West Bank, a territory occupied by Israel since 1967, it is relatively rare for them to intervene in the hearts of cities — especially Ramallah, which houses the seat of the Palestinian Authority.

In its various statements regarding its operations on site, the Red Crescent mentioned the evacuation of a 12-year-old boy, shot in the back, as well as that of a 71-year-old man, who was also wounded. "Israeli forces are still preventing our teams from reaching certain injured people in an encircled area," the organization added. Witnesses told AFP that the army withdrew in the early afternoon.

Violence in the West Bank has intensified since the beginning of the war in Gaza, triggered by an attack from the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. According to an AFP tally based on data from the Palestinian Authority, at least 972 Palestinians — including many fighters as well as many civilians — have been killed by Israeli soldiers or settlers in the West Bank since that date. At least 36 Israelis, including civilians and soldiers, have been killed there in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations, according to official Israeli data.