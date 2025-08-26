Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA WAR

UN wants Israeli investigation into Gaza strikes to 'produce results'


AFP/L'OLJ / 26 August 2025 14:30

A man holds the equipment used by Palestinian cameraman Hussam al-Masri, who worked for Reuters, at the site where he was killed along with other journalists and civilians during Israeli strikes on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, in this image taken from a video filmed by Hatem Khaled, a Reuters contributor, who was injured shortly after in another strike while filming the site, on Aug. 25, 2025. (Credit: Hatem Khaled/Reuters)

The investigation announced by Israel into the strikes on a hospital on Monday in Gaza, which killed 20 people, including five journalists, must "produce results," the U.N. demanded on Tuesday.

"The Israeli authorities have, in the past, announced investigations into such killings ... but these investigations must produce results," said the spokesperson for the United Nations human rights office, Thameen al-Kheetan, to the press in Geneva, adding: "There must be justice. We have not yet seen results or accountability."

