UN wants Israeli investigation into Gaza strikes to 'produce results'

The investigation announced by Israel into the strikes on a hospital on Monday in Gaza, which killed 20 people, including five journalists, must "produce results," the U.N. demanded on Tuesday.

"The Israeli authorities have, in the past, announced investigations into such killings ... but these investigations must produce results," said the spokesperson for the United Nations human rights office, Thameen al-Kheetan, to the press in Geneva, adding: "There must be justice. We have not yet seen results or accountability."