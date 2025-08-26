Syrian driver arrested with weapons during army operation in Akkar

A Syrian driver in possession of a large quantity of weapons and ammunition was arrested Monday by the Lebanese Army in Akkar, according to a statement released by the military on Tuesday.

The arrest was made by an army unit, backed by an intelligence patrol, in the Beqaiaa region in the north of the country. The suspect was identified by his initials, A.A. The soldiers seized a "large quantity of weapons, rockets and war ammunition" found in his vehicle.

"This operation is part of efforts to combat weapons smuggling across the Lebanese-Syrian border and to continue pursuing infiltration attempts and threats to security," the army said in its statement. The confiscated material was handed over to the relevant authorities, and an investigation has been opened with the detainee under the supervision of the appropriate judicial authorities, the statement concluded.

The Lebanese Army increased its presence along the border between Lebanon and Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, in a bid to address the problems caused by the porous border, as part of efforts to combat all forms of smuggling and trafficking. In February and March, clashes linked to smuggling operations broke out between Syrian security forces and Lebanese Shiite clans living near the border.

The military closed several illegal crossings in the Machari al-Qaa region in mid-July. These routes were widely used for illegal crossings, smuggling of goods and fuel.