LEBANON

Barrack: US will approve UNIFIL mandate extension for 1 year


AFP/L'OLJ / By AFP, 26 August 2025 13:19

American envoy Tom Barrack at Baabda Palace, Aug. 26, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient-Le Jour)

The United States will approve the one-year extension of the mandate for the peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, which expires at the end of August, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack told the press on Tuesday.

"The position of the United States is that we will extend it for one year," Barrack said. On Monday, the U.N. Security Council continued its discussions on the future of the United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL), as the one-year extension sought by Paris and Beirut faced opposition from the United States and Israel.

