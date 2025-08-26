Australia expels Iran ambassador, accusing him of antisemitic attacks

Australia's government said Tuesday it is expelling Iran's ambassador, accusing the country of being behind antisemitic attacks in Melbourne and Sydney.

It is the first time Australia has expelled an ambassador since World War II.

Intelligence services reached a "deeply disturbing conclusion" that Iran directed at least two antisemitic attacks, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

Tehran was behind a fire attack on a kosher cafe, the Lewis Continental Cafe, in Sydney's Bondi suburb in October 2024, the prime minister told a news conference.

It also directed an arson attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in December 2024, the prime minister said, citing the intelligence findings.

No physical injuries were reported in the two attacks.

"These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil," Albanese said.

"They were attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community. It is totally unacceptable."

The prime minister said Iran was likely behind other antisemitic attacks carried out in Australia.

Australia declared Iranian ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi "persona non grata" and ordered him and three other officials to leave the country within seven days.

Australia withdrew its ambassador to Iran and suspended the embassy's operations in Tehran.

The Australian diplomats were all "safe in a third country," the prime minister said.

Australia will also legislate to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, he said.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said it was the first time in the post-war period that Australia had expelled an ambassador.

"We have made this decision because Iran's actions are completely unacceptable," she said.

Australia will maintain diplomatic lines with Iran to advance the interests of Australians, Wong said.

Australia has had an embassy in Tehran since 1968.