Israel's security cabinet to meet Tuesday to discuss Gaza

The Israeli security cabinet will meet Tuesday evening in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesperson said, with local media reporting it would discuss renewed negotiations for a cease-fire and hostage release deal.

Responding to a request from AFP, spokesperson Omer Mantzour did not provide any details Monday on the meeting's agenda.

The security cabinet approved in early August a plan for the military to take over Gaza City, but according to Israeli media, Tuesday's meeting is expected to focus on resuming negotiations for a cease-fire and the release of hostages still being held in the Palestinian territory.

Netanyahu on Thursday had ordered immediate talks on the release of all remaining captives in Gaza.

That came days after Hamas said it had accepted a new cease-fire proposal put forward by mediators that would see the staggered release of hostages over an initial 60-day period in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the main campaign group advocating for the captives in Gaza, called for a day of national action on Tuesday.

"An absolute majority of the Israeli people want to bring our loved ones home. The deliberate delay of signing a deal for their return goes against the will of the people and our fundamental values, mutual responsibility and friendship," the group said in a statement.