FUEL PRICES

Gasoline prices in Lebanon rise slightly, gas drops noticeably


L'OLJ / 26 August 2025 11:05

Gasoline prices in Lebanon rise slightly, gas drops noticeably

A gas station sign visible behind two portraits of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, July 17, 2025. (Credit: Philippe Hage Boutros)

Gasoline prices rose slightly on Tuesday, exactly offsetting the decrease recorded on Friday, according to the latest schedule published by the Energy and Water Ministry. Diesel also increased very marginally, while domestic gas fell significantly.

Here are the new rates:

– 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: 1,444,000 Lebanese pounds (+3,000 LL)

– 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: 1,484,000 LL (+3,000 LL)

– 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): 1,320,000 LL (+1,000 LL)

– Domestic gas cylinder: 1,033,000 LL (-26,000 LL)

– Kiloliter of mazut (used to supply private electric generators): $675.81 (+$0.28 compared to Tuesday's rate).

