Why did Israel fire surface-to-surface missiles in Lebanon for the first time since the cease-fire?

During the full-scale war with Hezbollah from Sept. 23 to Nov. 27, 2024, the Israeli army relied heavily on surface-to-surface missiles against Lebanese territory. That was not the case during the months of near-daily cross-border fire that preceded the war, nor after the signing of an ostensible cease-fire deal nine months ago — until this August.

Despite the cease-fire, Israeli strikes have persisted in southern Lebanon and, less frequently, in other Hezbollah strongholds in the Bekaa Valley and Beirut’s southern suburbs. Israel has relied on drone strikes and jet fighters. But recently, Israeli surface-to-surface missiles were used again, four times: in Deir Zahrani and Ansar (both in the Nabatieh district), and in Deir Kifa and Hosh (both in the Sour district), according to L’Orient Today’s regional correspondent.

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti confirmed the use of these weapons, saying: “Military activities, including missile use and firing against Lebanese territory, violate Lebanon’s sovereignty and Resolution 1701. They only heighten tension in an already fragile environment and risk undermining the volatile stability that UNIFIL, in support and coordination with the Lebanese Army, is working to restore,” he told L’Orient Today on Monday.

On the night of Aug. 20–21, surface-to-surface missiles struck the outskirts of Ansar, while another targeted the ‘al-Ras’ area of Deir al-Zahrani. Residents reported seeing the missiles streak overhead. That same night, a residential building in Hosh was also hit, and the Israeli army later said it had struck “infrastructure, weapons depots and a rocket launcher” in southern Lebanon, without specifying exact locations or the types of munitions used.

Overnight between Aug. 22 and 23, the Israeli army struck Deir Kifa with surface-to-surface missiles. In a statement on X, the army said it had targeted “a Hezbollah weapons depot.”

'The Israeli command has plenty of options'

Military expert Riad Kahwaji described these as “tactical precision weapons used for launching surprise attacks to suppress fire or hit command and control sites and ammunition depots.” He added: “They could also be used against gathering points for officers or troops.” Kahwaji said Israel chooses its weapons based on the target. “The use of such weapons is not likely to be the last. The Israeli command has plenty of options. It picks the weapon based on the nature of the target and location.”

According to Kahwaji, surface-to-surface missiles carry a much "bigger warhead and can cause more damage than a drone strike for example. Those missiles are used when the target is more protected and can cause damage over a large area. However, they are used when the target is static and does not move."

"Drones are usually used when the target is moving, so drones can follow a target, but drones can be seen by people and the target can evade it, surface-to-surface are more surprising, and the target usually doesn't have enough time to see it coming," he added.

Apart from the technical aspect, the use of surface-to-surface missiles can also be “politically motivated,” according to military expert and former French officer Guillaume Ancel. Speaking to L’Orient Today, Ancel said that if the Israeli army is using these missiles, the decision “definitely came from the government. It shows the war isn’t over and they can strike when they want, using any kind of weapon they want, so it’s also a way to send a message.”

He explained that ground-launched missiles carry far less risk for Israel than deploying aircraft. “When you are sending aircraft, you risk one being lost or attacked. That’s a bigger stress for Israeli society. If an aircraft pilot is captured by Hezbollah, it's a major problem. But with these missiles, the only risk is for the target — not for Israel.”

'It’s important for Israel to show it is still at war'

“Given the internal anger being garnered at Netanyahu, his government cannot afford the backlash of losing a pilot. The society is divided, many don’t support Netanyahu, and it would be difficult to explain a pilot’s loss.”

Ancel said these strikes send a political message as well: “It’s important for Israel to show it is still at war. Netanyahu believes that if the war stops, he’ll be investigated for what happened on Oct. 7. He wants to keep the situation as it is. The moment the war stops, Israeli society may demand accountability. But if it's ongoing, people say, ‘This is war; we must let the army do its job.’”