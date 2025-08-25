Menassa meets with Kuwait's crown prince

BEIRUT — Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Menassa met Monday with Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah as part of his official visit to Kuwait.

Menassa emphasized "Lebanon's pride in the historic and fraternal relations that unite it with Kuwait, as well as its deep gratitude for the support Kuwait has provided to Lebanon in difficult times."

"Lebanon has not forgotten and will never forget the help, support and assistance provided by Kuwait on humanitarian, political and reconstruction levels," he said.

He noted that "Kuwait has always been a model of moderation and sincere mediation between Arab brothers, and a fundamental pillar in strengthening Arab solidarity."

"Lebanon, its president, its government and its people are grateful to Kuwait, which they see as a loyal supporter and a brother," the minister added.

Relations between Lebanon and Kuwait have not been free from tensions in recent years. In October 2021, several Gulf countries recalled their diplomats from Beirut in response to remarks by a minister criticizing Saudi military intervention in Yemen.

The Gulf countries also regularly denounced the significant influence of Hezbollah and Iran on the Lebanese government. However, the election of Joseph Aoun as president, followed by the formation of Nawaf Salam's government, alongside the weakening of Hezbollah after its recent war with Israel, appears to have opened a new phase in relations between Beirut and the Gulf countries.

Since taking office, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has visited several Gulf states, including Kuwait, expressing his desire to renew ties.