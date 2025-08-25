One killed in Israeli drone strike on Tibnin

A man was killed Monday morning in an Israeli drone strike on Tibnin, in the Bint Jbeil district of South Lebanon, according to L’Orient Today’s correspondent in the South and the Health Ministry.

The missile, fired from an Israeli drone, hit a pickup truck driven by the victim, identified as Hussein Badah. He was from Beit Lif and the brother of Mohammad Badah, a Hezbollah commander killed earlier in the war, according to information from our correspondent. Some sources said an earlier strike on the Sarbine road, just before the Tibnin strike, had also targeted Hussein Badah, though this could not be immediately confirmed. Local sources reported damage to nearby businesses.

Earlier in the day, Israeli soldiers crossed into Lebanese territory and inspected a tile-cutting workshop on the outskirts of Markaba, in the Marjayoun district near Odaisseh, according to our information. The soldiers posted warnings inside the factory accusing the owner of working for Hezbollah, as Israel continues its targeted strikes on the group’s fighters.

Separately, Israeli troops fired machine guns from the Rweissat al-Alam position, on the contested heights above Kfar Shuba in the Hasbaya district, into the surrounding area.

Despite the truce agreement that took effect Nov. 27, 2024, after 13 months of war between Hezbollah and Israel, the Israeli army has continued to bomb south Lebanon almost daily and maintains five military positions inside Lebanese territory along the border.

Earlier Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was prepared to “gradually reduce” Israel’s presence in the area if the Lebanese government implements its Aug. 5 decision to disarm Hezbollah.