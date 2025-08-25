Israeli strikes on Sanaa kill six, Houthis say

Israeli strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Sunday killed at least six people, according to the country's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel throughout the Gaza war.

The Houthi-run Saba news agency reported six people killed and 86 wounded in the Israeli strike, with more than 20 in critical condition, citing the health ministry.

A Houthi security source told AFP the strikes had targeted a building in central Sanaa. The group's Al-Masirah TV reported they had also hit an oil company facility and a power station in Sanaa's south, which was already struck last Sunday.

The Israeli army said it had hit a military compound where the presidential palace is located, along with two power stations and a fuel depot.

The strikes were "in response to repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against Israel and its civilians," including "in recent days," it said.

Late Friday, the Houthis fired a missile that Israeli authorities said had "most likely fragmented in mid-air."

Media outlets, the Times of Israel and Ynet, citing the Israeli military, reported the missile had carried a cluster warhead, the first of its kind known to have been fired from Yemen.