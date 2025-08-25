Israel to reduce army presence in Lebanon if state takes 'necessary steps' to disarm Hezbollah: Netanyahu | LIVE

The “American-Zionist” plan to disarm Hezbollah will never be implemented, says a Revolutionary Guard official
Brigadier General Iraj Masjedi, deputy coordinator of the al-Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, said that the “American-Zionist plan” to disarm Hezbollah, approved on Aug. 5, 2025, “will never be implemented.”
“Neither the Lebanese people nor the Hezbollah resistance force will accept this plan, and it will never be realized,” General Masjedi said on Iranian television, according to comments reported by the Irib news agency.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israel will reduce its military presence in Lebanon if the state takes the "necessary steps" to disarm Hezbollah.
Netanyahu's statement comes during U.S. envoy Tom Barrack's visit to Tel Aviv yesterday, Sunday, where he met with Netanyahu and other officials to discuss compliance with the terms of the truce.
The cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel came into effect on Nov. 27, 2024, but continues to be violated almost daily by the Israeli army.
Nuclear Iran talks to resume tomorrow
Iran will resume talks tomorrow, Tuesday, in Geneva on its nuclear program with France, the United Kingdom, and Germany, three countries that are members of a 2015 agreement with Tehran to regulate its nuclear activities and which are threatening to reinstate sanctions, state television announced.
“This new round of negotiations,” following a previous one held in July in Istanbul, Turkey, will take place “at the level of deputy foreign ministers in Geneva,” state television said. Iran will be represented by Majid Takht-Ravanchi, according to the Tasnim news agency.
Barrack expected in Lebanon early this week after visits to Israel and Syria
U.S. envoy Tom Barrack is expected in Lebanon early this week, with many local media reporting Tuesday as the likely date of his arrival, following visits to Tel Aviv and Damascus. Barrack arrived in Israel on Sunday and discussed Israeli strikes on Lebanon with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, according to Israel’s Channel 12 and Axios.
Barrack is due to bring to Beirut the results of his talks on Israel’s compliance with the terms of the cease-fire agreement and its roadmap.
U.N. Security Council could meet today to renew UNIFIL mandate
Tough negotiations are underway behind the scenes of the U.N. Security Council ahead of a crucial vote on renewing the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
Calling their work “ineffective,” Israel and the United States oppose maintaining the peacekeepers or demand that the one-year renewal be the last. Lebanon and France — the penholder of the resolution — are pushing for more flexibility, arguing that the mission’s presence is all the more essential in the current context of instability.
Several sources told L’Orient-Le Jour that the session, initially scheduled for Monday, has been postponed until Aug. 29, apparently at France’s request. At the same time, a source close to the U.N. said the vote “remains officially scheduled for Monday.”
Gaza truce: Cairo and Doha continue pressing Israel
Qatar and Egypt, mediators in the Gaza cease-fire talks, continue to press Israel to accept a truce proposal endorsed last week by Hamas, Haaretz reported. However, they believe the deal will likely not prevent the takeover and occupation of Gaza, according to Palestinian sources involved in the negotiations cited by Haaretz.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to convene the security cabinet on Tuesday to discuss the negotiations, Israeli media reported. It would be their first meeting since Hamas accepted the mediators’ cease-fire text.
South Lebanon: Israeli infiltration in Markaba and machine-gun fire on Kfar Shuba
Israeli soldiers crossed into Lebanese territory Monday morning, breaking into a tile workshop on the outskirts of Markaba, in the Marjayoun district near Odaisseh, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the South.
The soldiers plastered warnings in several parts of the factory, accusing the owner of working for Hezbollah.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army fired machine guns on the outskirts of Kfar Shuba, in the Hasbaya district, from its Rweissat al-Alam position overlooking the disputed heights of the village.
