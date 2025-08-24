‘Qatargate’: Israeli general suspended from hostage negotiation team

Reserve Major General Yoav "Poli" Mordechai has been suspended from the Israeli negotiating team engaged in talks with hostage takers, following the latest developments in the ongoing "Qatargate" investigation, several Israeli media outlets reported Sunday.

Yoav Mordechai was questioned on Thursday as part of the case in which associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are suspected by the Shin Bet, the internal security agency, of receiving bribes from Qatar. He was released under conditions, including suspension of his position as deputy within the army’s Division for Missing and Captive Soldiers, headed by reserve General Nitzan Alon. After the interrogation, police investigators reportedly found his testimony “problematic,” leading to his ban from participating in negotiations regarding the hostages’ fate for 14 days, according to The Times of Israel.

Mordechai is accused of corruption and breach of trust. According to a law enforcement official quoted by the daily Haaretz, suspicions against him have recently increased. “Throughout my career, I have always strictly obeyed the law and have served the State of Israel whenever necessary,” he responded. “In this case, everything was done openly, transparently, and declared in accordance with the law. I will fully cooperate with the authorities in order to expose the truth, convinced it will show that my conduct was impeccable,” he further justified.

Mordechai’s name emerged after revelations published in May by Haaretz regarding a link between Doha and advisers Israel Einhorn and Yonatan Urich, via a British company owned by a former Mossad officer, who is himself suspected in this case.

In recent weeks, police have questioned employees of a company owned by Mordechai and have seized computers and documents. Several employees questioned were released on condition of suspension from their positions, while some suspects were questioned by Shin Bet. Last May, one of Mordechai’s partners, a former senior Mossad official, had already been arrested and questioned.