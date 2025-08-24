Syria says it seized ammunition hidden in milk cans bound for Lebanon

Syrian authorities said they seized ammunition hidden in milk cans bound for Lebanon. The announcement was made by the internal security directorate in the Qusseir region, on the outskirts of Homs. It said the seizure was made while attempting to apprehend a motorcyclist who was transporting quantities of ammunition concealed in “cans intended for transporting milk.”

“The rider fled during the operation, and searches are ongoing to arrest him,” Syrian authorities added, without providing further information about the type of ammunition or its potential recipients.