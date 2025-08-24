Iran will not be 'obedient' to US demands, Supreme Leader says

Iran will stand strongly against the United States wanting to make Tehran "obedient," the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in comments carried by state media on Sunday.

"Those who threaten us to have direct negotiations with the U.S. only see appearances in my opinion ... the issue is unsolvable," Khamenei said.

The Islamic Republic suspended nuclear negotiations with the United States after the U.S. and Israel bombed its nuclear sites during a 12-day war in June. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's comments come after Iran and European powers agreed on Friday to resume talks to try to restart full negotiations on curbing Tehran's nuclear enrichment work.

France, Britain and Germany have said they could reactivate United Nations sanctions on Iran under a "snapback" mechanism if Tehran does not return to the table. The European states, along with the U.S., say Iran is working towards developing nuclear weapons. Iran says it is only interested in developing nuclear power.