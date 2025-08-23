Major fire in Hermel

A major fire broke out in the Hermel jurds, in the Baalbeck district, where Civil Defense teams were dispatched to bring the flames under control, our Bekaa correspondent, Sarah Abdallah, reported on Saturday.

Lebanese Army helicopters were deployed to support the firefighting operations.

According to a Civil Defense statement dated Aug. 23, its teams carried out 56 firefighting operations across the country over the past 24 hours, including a forest fire, 29 in grass accumulations, six in waste, four in vehicles and three in homes.

Numerous fires have ravaged several regions of Lebanon since the start of the summer, particularly in August during a severe heatwave.