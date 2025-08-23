Brazilian man arrested at Beirut airport for smuggling 1.8 kg of cocaine in 133 capsules, ISF reports

The Internal Security Forces (ISF) announced the arrest of a Brazilian national at the Beirut airport after he was caught attempting to smuggle cocaine by swallowing 133 capsules weighing 1.8 kg, the ISF said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement: “On Aug. 4, 2025, based on joint cooperation with Qatari authorities, the Central Anti-Narcotics Office received information about an individual born in 1983, Brazilian, who was attempting to smuggle drugs into Lebanon by swallowing capsules. He was arriving from Brazil on a Qatar Airways flight and was expected to land on the mentioned date.”

The statement continued: “After coordination with the command of the Beirut airport detachment within the Security Apparatus for Embassies, Public Institutions and Airport Customs, a patrol from the office was dispatched to the airport, where the suspect was apprehended.”

“Upon searching his luggage, no prohibited substances were found. During questioning, he admitted to having swallowed a quantity of cocaine capsules. It was later confirmed that he had ingested 133 capsules with a total weight of approximately 1,800 grams. The investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the competent judiciary,” the statement concluded.

On Friday, the ISF announced that it seized 20 kg of Captagon pills in the luggage of four Turkish nationals who were heading to Kuwait from Beirut’s airport.

The Lebanese Army recently announced the dismantling of a major Captagon pill factory in Yammouneh, in the Baalbeck region (Bekaa), calling it “one of the largest factories seized to date.”



